GLAAD Awards 2022: See all the LGBTQ+ talent and stories nominated in music, entertainment, and media

The nominations for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are live, and the names included in the coveted list couldn’t be more deserving of the recognition.

The annual awards honoring “media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues” will be held in Los Angeles on April 2, 2022, and New York on May 6, 2022.

Find below the complete list of nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

In this screengrab released on April 8, (Clockwise from top left) Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Becca Tobin, Darrin Criss, Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Jessalyn Gilsig Lauren Potter, Vanessa Lengies, Dot-Marie Jones, Harry Shum Jr., Jacob Artist, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Alex Newell from "Glee" present the Best Comedy Series award to "Schitt's Creek" during The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards broadcast on April 08, 2021.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Everybody‘s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Studios)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

tick, tick... BOOM! (Netflix)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Breaking Fast (Vertical Entertainment)

Gossamer Folds (Indican Pictures)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Wolfe Video)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Plan B (Hulu)

Port Authority (Momentum Pictures)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Tu Me Manques (Dark Star Pictures)

Twilight’s Kiss (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game (Hulu)

“Cured” Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

“Pier Kids” POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey‘s Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding New TV Series

4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: The Last Man (FX)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

It‘s a Sin (HBO Max)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV‘s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul‘s Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

We‘re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming