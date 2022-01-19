‘West Side Story,’ ‘Gentefied,’ Demi Lovato & more nominated for GLAAD Awards

Today, GLAAD announced its nominees for their 33rd Annual Media Awards. The organization nominated a variety of movies, TV shows, musicians, and programs, recognizing a wide variety of Latinos and Spanish-speaking projects and artists.

Highlights of the nominees include “West Side Story,” starring Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, and “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penélope Cruz, for Outstanding Film - Limited Release. In the realm of television, the GLAAD awards nominated the shows “Gentefied” and “Love, Victor,” which aside from featuring LGBTQ storylines also highlight Latino families living in the U.S.

When it comes to music, Demi Lovato was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist, and Lauren Jauregui was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.