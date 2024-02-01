Demi Lovato reveals she started dress shopping for her wedding with Jutes

In a recent interview with People at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, Demi Lovato, who prefers her/their pronouns, gave an exciting update on her upcoming wedding day. The 31-year-old pop singer, who performed at the event to raise awareness about women’s heart health, revealed that she has already started shopping for her wedding dress and has a “clear vision” of what she wants.

Although Lovato did not share the wedding date, the venue, and who will be in attendance, she is actively working on the inspiration and keeping it all on her Pinterest board. “I’ve been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile,” Lovato told the publication. “Doing all the things.” Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes got engaged in December 2023.

“I’m excited. I’m in the stages of planning and very excited about it.”

Lovato and Lutes went public with their romance in August 2022, and after a little over a year of romance, they are ready to tie the knot. Demi met the 32-year-old songwriter in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song “Substance.”

As informed by People, Jutes asked Demi to marry with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring from the N.Y.C. luxury jewelry boutique Material Good. The happy couple continued celebrating their “personal and intimate proposal” at Craig’s, one of their favorite restaurants.

Demi Llovato’s previous failed engagement

Demi engaged to her ex, Max Ehrich, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of quarantining, they decided to elevate their relationship from boyfriend and girlfriend to husband and wife. However, as per Demi, she noticed Max had other intentions and decided to call it quits before moving into marriage.