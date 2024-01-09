The 2024 Golden Globes did not disappoint this year, with many fan-favorite reunions and controversial moments taking place during the highly anticipated ceremony in Beverly Hills. And while the award show is a celebration of film and television, fashion lovers were also excited to see the stunning ensembles of some of their favorite stars.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was full of stylish moments, including Margot Robbie who continued the reign of Barbiecore, and Jennifer Lopez stealing the show in a soft pink ensemble. However, it was this season’s hottest trend Bridalcore, that got all the attention from celebs and A-list actors.

This romantic trend is inspired by bridal fashion and has gained popularity due to its fairy-tale aesthetic. So if you are looking for bridal inspiration for your wedding, or simply want to adopt this trend for a special event, here are the best bridal looks during this year’s edition of the Golden Globes.

The hottest trend at the Golden Globes 2024