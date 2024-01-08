The 2024 Golden Globes Awards was an unforgettable night in the entertainment industry. As always, the ceremony was filled with Hollywood’s crème de la crème, but despite the glitz and glamour, a highlight of the night were some of the most unexpected moments that left everyone talking. From PDA, uncomfortable monologues, and Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift, the night was full of surprises and unforgettable moments that went viral on social media.

Undoubtedly, the 2024 Golden Globes Awards were an event that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at some of the night’s most viral and shocking moments.

2024 Golden Globes Award’s most viral and shocking moments of the night

Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has started the new year with some juicy gossip, reaching out to Taylor Swift and a friend to share some insights about what fans believe to be related to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Amateur lip-readers assured the friends were talking about Kylie avoiding her boyfriend taking a photo with Gomez. The actress, pop star, and businesswoman is seen at Taylor’s table sharing what went down when the friend next to Taylor appears to say, “Timothée.” Immediately after, Selena nods emphatically while Swift appears in disbelief.

Jo Koy’s eyebrow-raising monologue

Koy started the show by making fun of Hollywood’s biggest stars and films, including Taylor and “Barbie.” Koy highlighted the not-so-secret Golden Globes‘ diversity issues. However, the most eyebrow-raising moment of the night was when he took aim at Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce and his uncomfortable observation about “Barbie.”

Welcome to the 81st Annual #GoldenGlobes! Hollywood's *biggest* party of the year! 🥂



🎤 Here is your host for the night... the incredible and hilarious @Jokoy! pic.twitter.com/m1wbTjENr7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Brie Larson fangirling over Jennifer Lopez

After realizing she was about to meet Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson couldn’t keep it together during the show’s red carpet. In the viral clip, the Lessons in Chemistry actress paused her red-carpet conversation with ET when she noticed Lopez standing behind her.

“Oh my God. I’m gonna cry,” Larson said while fanning her face. “I can’t deal with J. Lo.” As soon as Lopez walked next to Larson, she immediately complimented them. “You mean too much to me,” Brie told Jennifer.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet major PDA

The reality TV star and the nominated actor attended the 81st annual awards show in Beverly Hills, showcasing some major PDAs. Although they did not walk the red carpet together, Kylie and Timothée were spotted sitting together inside the venue. A viral video on social media showed Kylie playing with Timothée’s necklace while they were chatting in their seats.

They seemed pretty fond of each other during their conversation, and at one point, Timothée leaned in for a kiss. Some viewers even claimed on social media that Kylie responded to Timothée’s “I love you” with the same statement.

Pedro Pascal “crying”

Kieran Culkin won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama. The actor competed against Pedro Pascal.

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." - Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

“So this is a nice moment, suck it Pedro! Sorry! Mine,” he exclaimed. After Pascal briefly laughed, he began “crying” in the audience.

Jennifer Lawrence threats

During the telecast of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy nominees, Jennifer Lawrence looked directly into the camera while mouthed, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.”

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

Despite her threat and not winning for her role in “No Hard Feelings,” Lawrence did not leave and seemed happy for the winner.