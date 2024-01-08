Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s juicy gossip might be about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Selena Gomez is starring in the first juicy gossip of 2024 after approaching Taylor Swift and a friend to share some insights about what fans believe to be about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Amateur lip-readers assured the friends were talking about Kylie avoiding her boyfriend taking a photo with Gomez. The actress, pop star, and businesswoman is seen at Taylor’s table sharing what went down when the friend next to Taylor appears to say, “Timothée.” Immediately after, Selena nods emphatically while Swift appears in disbelief.

Another video taken by a THR reporter has a cleared audio. In the clip, it is possible to hear Taylor’s friend saying “Timothée,” confirming fans‘ suspicions.

Although it is not confirmed, lip readers think Selena said: “I asked for a picture with him, and she said no.”

we already have the most interesting video of the #goldenglobes thanks to taylor swift, selena gomez and keleigh teller pic.twitter.com/BD76dcR7yN — amelia (@therastour13) January 8, 2024

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday, January 7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Among the top movie contenders were “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Maestro.” On the TV front, notable actors like Pedro Pascal were nominated for Best Drama Actor in “The Last of Us,” Selena Gomez for Best Actress in a Comedy in “Only Murders in the Building,” and Jeremy Allen White for his role in “The Bear.”