Established in 1944, the Golden Globes mark the beginning of the “awards season” and are known for hosting one of the most anticipated red carpets.

The Barbie movie has dominated discussions with nine nominations, and created a pink fashion trend with subtle and bold nods we saw tonight on the carpet by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie. But celebrities like Rosamund Pike and Meryl Streep stepped outside the pink with captivating looks.



The best red carpet looks from the Golden Globe Awards 2024