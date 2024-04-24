Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu battle it out in new Atlas trailer

Jennifer Lopez’s sci-fi epic has debuted a new trailer. “Atlas” stars Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst distrustful of artificial intelligence, who must pair up with a robot in order to try to save humanity.

©Netflix



Jennifer Lopez in Atlas

A new trailer has been released, teasing a bit of the film’s story and showing some the stunning futuristic world designed by the filmmakers. The trailer shows Atlas and an AI robot partnering up against an AI threat in the form of actor Simu Liu. As Lopez and the robot battle growing threats, the two are forced to work together and learn from each other in order to overcome their foes.

Lopez discussed the film with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that she was incredibly moved by the story. “It’s a story of friendship and learning how to trust; the bond between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances and teach each other how to be more human,” she said.

She also revealed the challenges but also the creative rewards of working in a film where she’s the only human character for long stretches of time. “It was like doing a one-woman show,“ she said. ”You’re just there, by yourself, imagining everything because it’s all green screen — there was no set to ground you.“

More about ‘Atlas’

“Atlas” stars a cast led by Lopez and rounded out by Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Brad Peyton and will premiere on Netflix this May 24.