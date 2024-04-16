Matthew McConaughey looks back fondly at his work with ‘five-threat’ Jennifer Lopez

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez are some of the biggest figures in the rom-com genre. The two first worked together in the film “The Wedding Planner,” right around the start of their careers. The moment is one McConaughey recalls fondly, sharing how impressive and talented he thinks Lopez is.

McConaughey and Lopez in ‘The Wedding Planner’

In an interview with PEOPLE, McConaughey discussed some of the biggest moments in his career, sharing behind the scenes moments of a variety of scenes from some of his most popular films. When discussing “The Wedding Planner,” McConaughey capitalized on Lopez’s impressive work ethic.

"Look, I don't know what a five-threat is, but it's more than a four-threat, a quad-threat… Whatever a five-threat is is what she is," he said. “I’ve never seen someone be able to choreograph something so cleanly and clearly and actually hit the coordination of a scene.”

McConaughey praised her focus and her ability to get scenes out fast and effectively. "It would be a two-minute scene. Take one's two minutes. Take two is 2:01. Take three is 1:59. Take four, it's 2:01," he said. "She had it down."

McConaughey and Lopez’s reunion

“The Wedding Planner” was released in 2001, grossing nearly $100 million worldwide. In 2021, McConaughey and Lopez hosted a virtual reunion where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film, discussing how much fun they had together.

“I so enjoyed working with you,” said Lopez in an Instagram Live with McConaughey. “We had such a nice rapport and chemistry. We were somewhat at the beginning of our careers at that time. It was exciting to be working on any movie. I still feel that way. It was a magical time.”