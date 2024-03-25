Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are goals: Remembering their Glambot at the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood’s most glamorous night, the Oscars, is not just about celebrating outstanding cinematic achievements but also about showcasing the captivating chemistry between power couples on the red carpet. And in 2024, all eyes were on Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves as they stepped onto the iconic carpet, exuding elegance and charm.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the couple’s appearance on E!‘s Glambot camera, which is known for capturing Hollywood’s best in slow-motion. Under the direction of the renowned director Cole Walliser, Matthew and Camila approached the Glambot camera. Standing side by side, their smiles and subtle gestures spoke volumes, encapsulating years of love, mutual respect, and support.

(L-R) Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

As the Glambot camera rolled, Matthew and Camila effortlessly showcased their individual style and charisma. Matthew, the epitome of suave in a brown and black custom Atelier Versace suit, paired with a black bowtie, a brooch, sunglasses, and oxford shoes, exuded his trademark charm with a confident swagger. Meanwhile, Camila stunned in a custom black gown with a bedazzled bust. She completed the look with opera gloves and a Bulgari serpent necklace.

But it was their joint shot that truly stole the spotlight. Standing in perfect synchronization, Matthew and Camila stood close as they gazed into each other’s eyes to look into the camera for their final pose.

“What a legend!! Always excited to shoot gentlemen on the GlamBOT and Matthew McConaughey was def one I was excited about! I really dig this trifecta glambot of filming singles for Camila and Matthew and then as a couple. Also his yell for her GlamBOT was the best lol,” Walliser wrote on Instagram.