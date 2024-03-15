Camila Alves McConaughey shares a touching tribute to her son and opens up about her health

Camila Alves McConaughey is reflecting on what’s most important to her. The Brazilian model and designer had a busy Sunday full of red carpets, attending the Oscars with Matthew McConaughey, and the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Now that she’s home, she shared a touching photo holding their youngest son Livingston, 11, calling him her “compass.”







“Here is my compass…All the Glam is AMAZING, fun! I am super GRATEFUL! But it’s only fun because priorities are straight! Your compass, what’s important to you always takes priority,” Alves wrote in the caption. “Everything else shouldn’t define you, BUT instead accentuate who you are! I see so many of us struggling with the other way around.”

Camila, who also has a food Instagram, and Matthew were a fan-favorite couple at the Oscars, and she looked stunning. “I loved these latest red carpet photos, It’s been a long time since I have seen photos of myself on the carpet where I actually see myself,” she reflected.



©GettyImages



Camila attends the Oscars

The 41-year-old mother of three also said she has been dealing with something health-related. “A huge Part of it has been my health, other part is me fitting into a mold that doesn’t fit me, part has been me not accepting parts of myself,” she wrote. “The health part I will thrive to work on daily and control what I can to give my best.”





©GettyImages



Camila and Matthew attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party

It’s unclear exactly what Camila is referencing, but in February, she opened up about her self-confidence when she began to lose hair.

“No one warned me about this, and because of that, it really alarmed me,” she told ELLE.com. “I thought I was alone in this until I talked to my doctor, which is when I started learning about the hormonal factors that can impact your hair growth.”

Hopefully, Camila will continue to overcome whatever she is dealing with. The stunning celebrity mom shares three kids with Matthew: Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston.