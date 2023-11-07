Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi shares insight into his role as a father

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey’s 15-year-old son Levi is sharing insights into what his famous dad is like at home. The Dallas Buyers Club star turned 54 on November 4th, and Levi opened his heart to the world.



Levi might have a career in writing because he left the sweetest message describing his father on Instagram with a gallery of family photos. “People know Matthew McConaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father,” he wrote.

The teen described his dad as, “The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what.”

As for what lesson Levi has seemingly held on the most, he wrote, “and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journeys just getting started.”



Levi McConaughey enters the public space

Many celebrity parents have to decide about when the right time is to introduce their children to the public space. The McConaughey family has posed on red carpets, but it seems like Levi is starting to grow his persona.



©GettyImages



Levi McConaughey at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Now that Levi is 15, he joined Instagram and has been spotted at celebrity-filled events like Paris Fashion Week. In August, they also shared a video on Instagram discussing their plans to help people in Maui and the organization they were partering up with.

His parents let him join Instagram for his 15th birthday, “We are allowing you Levi, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe,” Matthew said when he joined. Camila said they had been talking about it for three years. His parents went on to ask that people be respectful.

Levi’s profile is public, and his post was in collaboration with Matthew, who has 8 million followers, so it seems like they are okay with the teen growing his page. Right now he has over 302k followers.