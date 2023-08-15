Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi share plans to aid Maui

Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi are offering help to Maui after the devastating wildfires that have affected the island. In a video shared on Instagram, McConaughey and his son discussed their plans to help people in Maui and the organization they were partering up to get it done.

The video shows McConaughey and Levi, 15, talking and explaining their plans to the camera. “The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stablize to stay alive. Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, ‘This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need,’” explains McConaughey.

He also asks followers to check out Baby2Baby.com in order to check out the resources that are available and how they can help in providing relief to the millions of people that have been affected by the devastating natural disaster. "Yeah, they're going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated,” says Levi.

Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew, and their son Levi

“McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui,” reads the post’s caption.

The Maui wildfires

The wildfires in Hawaii have become the most devastating wildfire incidents in a century in the United States. Officials have only scoured through a quarter of the devastation, searching through devastated neighborhoods, homes, and businesses. As of Monday, 99 dead were found.

“It is a tragedy beyond tragedies,” said the Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green.

