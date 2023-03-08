Camila Alves McConaughey and her kids stun at Fashion Week Paris

Camila Alves McConaughey and her kids Levi, 14, and Vida, 13, made a surprise appearance at Fashion Week. The kids, whose father is Matthew McConaughey, dressed up for the occasion and looked just like their parents.

©GettyImages



Camila Alves at Paris Fashion Week

Camila and her children took multiple photos at the show, with all wearing matching cream colored outfits. Camila wore a black top with cream-colored pants and a matching jacket, while Levi wore a cream jacket atop of a patterned top. Vida wore her hair long and curly and wore a stylish dress.

Camila shared more photos on her Instagram, happily sharing the moment alongside her children.

©GettyImages



Levi, Camila and Vida

Matthew and Camila are generally private about their personal lives, giving their children privacy as they grow up. Recently, Matthew shared a photo of his son, showing off his back as he completed a surf. “Surf souvenirs,” he captioned it, referencing the bandages that covered his son’s back.

The couple met in the year 2006, at a nightclub in Los Angeles. “I mean, the clock was ticking — I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age,” said Matthew in an interview with People. “I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn’t hunting. And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, ‘Who is that?’ And it was Camila.”

They share three kids: Levi, Vida and Livingston, 10.