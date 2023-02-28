Matthew McConaughey plays barber and gives his son Livingston a haircut

Matthew McConaughey has never played a barber on screen, but he is doing it at home. The father of 3 recently gave a haircut to his youngest son Livingston, 10.

His wife Camila Alves shared a photo of the special moment on Instagram writing in the caption, “Then this happened…” Their oldest son Levi, 14, stood by and watched, while their family dog offered moral support.



©Camila Alves





It was a big cut for Livingston, who was rocking long, sun-kissed hair before his dad got a hold of the scissors. You can see how much was cut before Camila snapped the picture on the ground.

Matthew looked pretty confident, and they even had a barber cape, so it’s likely not his first time giving his kids a cut. Fans had flashbacks to their own dad cut, with one user writing, “Oh noooo! Not the dreaded “dad haircut”!!!!”

They didn’t post a picture of the results, but one fan was not impressed, “Why o why - Matthew has many talents - but I guess haircuts isn’t one of them,” they wrote.



Matthew doesn’t have a public Instagram account, and they have been relatively private with their kids’ lives, but Camila has been sharing special memories recently. Livingston had a birthday post dedicated to him for his 10th birthday. “Nothing fancy…just us,” she wrote. “All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake.”



Their daughter Vida, turned 13 the following month while on a family vacation. Uncle Woody Harrelson was there, which made for a hilarious photo op.