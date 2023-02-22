Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Boy, have they grown up fast! Today, on February 22, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s kids, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, are celebrating their 15th birthday, marking a significant milestone in their lives. The twins have transformed from children to total adolescents, discovering their identities and paving their way toward future personalities.
While Marc Anthony’s good genes predominate in his son Max, Emme bears a striking resemblance to their famous mother, particularly during her younger years.
