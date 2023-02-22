Marc Anthony has six kids and one more on the way with his fourth wife, model Nadia Ferreria.

His eldest is his daughter, Arianna Muñiz, who he shared with Debbie Rosado. While in that relationship, the singer adopted Alex, Debbie’s eldest son from a previous relationship.

Then from his first marriage to Dayanara Torres, from 2000 to 2004, Marc is the father of Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19. In his second marriage, the Latin singer married Jennifer Lopez, and they had twins Emme and Max.