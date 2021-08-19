Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Emme Muñiz and her twin brother Max have been making headlines way before they were born. Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony followed the “coconuts” milestones and how they began having more presence in social media.
In addition, we have witnessed their artistic side, especially Emme, who sings beautifully and joins her mother in one of the biggest stages of the world — the Super Bowl.
