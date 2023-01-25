Woody Harrelson photobombs Matthew McConaughey’s daughter

Woody Harrelson is close to Matthew McConaughey’s family. The two actors, who starred together in “True Detective”, have known each other over the course of their lives and continue to make space for each other, evidenced by a photo shared by McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves.

Alves shared an Instagram post celebrating her and McConaughey’s daughter’s birthday. Vida was celebrating her 13th birthday and hosted a birthday party to celebrate. Alves’ post showed Vida waiting to blow the candles off her birthday cake while Harrelson appeared in the background, making a thoughtful face. “Uncle Woody Harrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!” wrote Alves. “How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you “life” (tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd).” Vida was dressed up for the occasion, wearing a crown of flowers, a white top and some black pants. Harrelson hovered behind her and wore a green shirt with maroon pants.

McConaughey and Alves have been together for years, with the two first meeting in the year 2006, where they met at a club and set up a date to spend more time together. They had their first kid together, Levi, in the year 2008. “Camila and I were side-by-side the entire time. We are both tired and elated, and are so happy to have created the greatest miracle in the world — having a child and making a family. Now comes the greatest adventure — raising one, together,” said McConaughey of his son’s birth.