Rosie Perez talks about that awkward Oscar moment with Woody Harrrelson & Wesley Snipes

This year’s Academy Awards were packed with plenty of unscripted moments. While it’s easy to linger on the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap, the show’s producers went for a relaxed affair, one that allowed for plenty of awkward exchanges and moments onstage that look a bit strange upon further inspection. Rosie Perez was involved in one of these moments, explaining that she was “pissed off” at Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, who took the stage with her to introduce one of the evening’s awards.

Rosie Perez at the 2022 Oscars After Party.

Rosie Perez, Woody Harrelson, and Wesley Snipes reunited onstage 30 years after the release of “White Men Can’t Jump,” where the three starred in. The movie, directed by Spike Lee, is one of their most famous one, a staple of the three actors’ career. While the three looked happy and to be reunited and to reintroduce their film, according to Perez, things didn’t go according to plan, mostly due to Harrelson and Snipes being too high to help her carry the tail of her dress.

In an appearance on The Daily Show ﻿with Trevor Noah, Perez discussed what happened that evening, and how she reacted onstage when forced to improvise. She explained that she asked Harrelson and Snipes had to hold up the skirt of her dress before going onstage and to let go once they walked out. The moment of, Perez realized that the two kept holding on to her dress all the way up to the podium, for everyone to see.

“I was pissed off at them though. I was! Because I said to them, ‘I have a train. Just pick it up’ -- because they had us step back -- ‘and fluff it, let it go, and let me walk out.’ They said ‘Ok’ and then I see on the playback they were holding it the whole time, cracking up! And they were high off their asses,” she said.

Snipes, Perez and Harrelson at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Despite the awkward beat, Perez, Harrelson and Snipes managed to discuss their film and present the award for Best Cinematography, which was won by Greg Fraser for “Dune.”

Perez currently stars in the second season of “The Flight Attendant” alongside Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet. It premieres this April 21.