Why Chris Rock refuses to talk about Will Smith’s Oscars slap

It seems Chris Rock has no interest in talking about his conflict with Will Smith and the controversial Oscars slap, unless he is offered a large amount of money.

The comedian recently shared his thoughts about the whole situation during one of his comedy sets at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California, revealing that he is “Okay” and that he has “a whole show,” so he is “not talking about that” until he gets paid, adding, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

It was previously reported that Will and Chris were in speaking terms following the incident, however Chris’ brother Tony Rock revealed on social media that this was not the case.

Many celebrities have shared their thoughts on the incident following the televised Oscars ceremony, including co-host Amy Schumer who confessed she was still triggered and traumatized by the slap, and actress Rachel Zegler, who avoided picking sides, saying, “I feel like it’s none of my business.”

After the situation Chris declined to press charges and Will shared a public apology, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he stated, “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The actor was also banned from all Academy events for 10 years, to which he responded, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”