Rosie Perez and Maribel Verdú star in Apple’s new bilingual TV series

Apple TV+’s new series, Now and Then, stars a variety of English and Spanish speaking actors, a set of exciting veterans and newcomers. With award-winning names like Rosie Perez, Maribel Verdú and Marina de Tavira attached to it, the show is likely to become a hit with bilingual audiences and fans of good television.

According to Deadline, the series is set in Miami and follows a group of college friends who reunite 20 years after a celebratory weekend goes awry, leaving one of them dead. The group is brought reluctantly back together in the present when a new threat puts their lives in danger. The show has the tone of a thriller, with a story that goes back and forth in time and a cast of characters played by younger and older actors. One of the main draws of Now and Then is the fact that it has parts shot in English and others in Spanish, appealing to a global and specifically bilingual audience.

Created by Ramón Campo﻿s and Gema R. Neira, both seasoned writers who’ve worked on shows like Cable Girls and High Seas, Now and Then is posed as their most ambitious project yet in terms of visibility, with some of biggest stars in the international industry. Interestingly, the series stars Hispanics with origins from a variety of places, including Spain, United States, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.