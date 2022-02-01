‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

The United States can’t stop talking and singing about Bruno! Encanto’s soundtrack is making headlines one more time after climbing to position number one on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The hit song is the most recent animated movie track to join the list since Frozen’s “Let It Go,” which peaked at No. 5. The newest global sensation dethroned Adele’s “Easy On Me,” becoming the first Disney song to climb number one on the chart since “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1993.

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is topping the music charts

After being played on repeat, the hit, which is performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, became the #1 song on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart; #17 on the Top 50 Global; #1 on the Global Viral, and; #1 on the U.S. Viral charts. As of this writing, the song’s animated video is trending in the first position on YouTube.

Who is the mastermind behind Encanto’s soundtrack?

The one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda! The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner wrote eight original songs for the computer-animated musical fantasy film, including “The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, and cast. “Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz. “Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow.

“What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz. “All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, and Maluma. “Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives, and “Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra.