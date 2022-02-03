Why Lily James and Sebastian Stan never saw each other out of character on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy’

Lily James and Sebastian Stan were commited to give the performance of their lives for the new Hulu series ‘Pam & Tommy,’ which follows the story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s relationship in 1995 after they suffered a highly criticized sex tape scandal.

The Hollywood stars are revealing how they transfored into the celebrity couple, admitting to Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview that they “never really saw each other outside of character“ while being on the set of the show.

The 39-year-old actor said “It’s true,” explaining how he “texted Lily early on, ‘Listen, I’m scared sh—less, and I‘m gonna need to hold your hand, and if you want to hold mine, we’re here, we‘re in this together.”

The two stars supported each other while making the series, with Sebastian saying that he “didn‘t see [Lily] outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot,” adding, “I think everyone thought we were literally losing our minds in our trailers!“

The star went on to say they were “both just terrified to play these characters,“ as they are “real-life people,” and they had to listen to Tommy and Pamela’s voices in several interviews on repeat.

“We would actually scream into pillows in between the scenes because I was trying to get my voice raspy to sound like him, and you were doing that too. So I was like, ‘You’re screaming into a pillow as well?!‘,” Sebastian shared.

Lily, who has revealed she spent roughly four hours daily in hair and makeup to transform into the ‘Baywatch’ star, has been open about her process taking on the role, admitting she wanted to have Pamela’s support but that ultimately did not happen.