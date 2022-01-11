Why Lily James reached out to Pamela Anderson before filming: ‘I wish it had been different’

Lily James is opening up about her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the highly anticipated Hulu series ‘Pam & Tommy,’ admitting she really wanted the ‘Baywatch’ star to be involved in the production of the series.

The story will show viewers the controversial relationship and marriage between Pamela and Tommy Lee during the 90s, with the Motley Crue singer being played by Sebastian Stan.

And while the former couple decided not to be involved in the series, Lily has revealed she personally reached out to Pamela. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” she continued, “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

Lily confessed she contacted the iconic star and “was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming,” as she wanted to prepare for the role and hear Pamela’s thoughts on her portrayal.

“I just had no idea if I could do it,” the actress shared, “I‘ve never worked so hard. I read the books (Anderson) has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews.”

The new series will be released on Hulu and Disney Plus in February 2, and while fans of the actress have shared their excitement for the long awaited project, friends of Pamela have already criticized the show ahead of the premiere, including Courtney Love who called it a “piece of s—” and said her “heart goes out to Pammy,” adding “shame on Lily James whoever the f— she is.”