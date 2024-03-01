Danny Ramirez joins the cast of ‘The Last of Us’: Who is he playing?

The new cast for the upcoming season of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is almost complete. Fans of the popular series can expect to see new faces for Season 2, including the latest announces, which include ‘Tog Gun: Maverick’ star Danny Ramirez.

Ramirez will be playing Manny, who has been described as “a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most,“ as reported by Variety. Pedro Pascal will be returning to play Joel, and Bella Ramsey is reprising her role of Ellie.

©GettyImages



Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal

It was also announced that ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Tati Gabrielle is joining the cast as Nora, described as “a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.” Spencer Lord from ‘Riverdale’ will play Owen, who is “a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”





Danny Ramirez and Tati Gabrielle

‘Runaways’ actress Ariela Barer is joining the cast as Mel, described as “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.” Apart from the latest announcement, it was previously revealed that Isabela Merced will play Dina, Young Mazino will star as Jesse and Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby.

Catherine O’Hara is also part of the highly anticipated series, but her role is still under wraps, which could indicate that she will be a meaningful part of the storyline. ‘The Last of Us’ is co-produced by HBO and Sony Pictures Television, with production credits including PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

