How Matt Damon inspired Taylor Zakhar Perez to become an actor, and why he wants to work with Oscar Isaac

Taylor Zakhar Perez continues to be a rising star in Hollywood. The young actor attended the SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where he reunited with his longtime friend and co-star Joey King. Following the success of his latest film ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ and a rumored sequel, Taylor talked to HOLA! about the films and performances that inspired him to follow an acting career.

The 32-year-old star revealed that Matt Damon’s portrayal of Jason Bourne in the popular 2022 franchise ‘The Bourne Identity’ made him a fan of “high-action films” growing up. “I just always wanted to be in that world,” he said about the action-packed movies. Taylor went on to say that while he is known for starring in comedy roles, he would like to explore another film genre.

“I’d love to get into more dramatic projects that could be really exciting,” he said, adding that he is “excited for [his] next project.” The actor also revealed he is a fan of the X-Men franchise. “The original X-Men that was major, that’s when the beginning of really cool CGI just started.”

When asked about the actor he would like to collaborate with in the future, Taylor Revealed without hesitation that he would be interested in working with Oscar Isaac. “I love Oscar Isaac,” he stated.

Fans of the actor are sharing their excitement after a rumored ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel started. “I think we ended the film on pretty good terms with everything,” he said to Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know! I mean, I can only dream, so we’ll see.”