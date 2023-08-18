Flashback Friday: Swoon over Taylor Zakhar Perez in this old singing clip: WATCH

Taylor Zakhar Perez has been working in films for some time now, prompting many occasions for swooning. Before starring in “Red, White & Royal Blue,” one of the most watched films of the summer and most watched films on Prime Video, he starred in “The Kissing Booth 2.” Zakar Perez played Marco, a handsome guy who could do it all, from sports to singing.

This Friday, we’re remembering his performance, especially this clip where he sings and Elle, the female lead, swoons. Relatable. Viewers were quick to drop comments in the clip. “God, Taylor, you’re so handsome!” wrote someone in Spanish. “Ugh, he’s so fine,” wrote someone else.

In an interview with Variety, Zakhar Perez revealed that he learned how to play the guitar for the role, and that the musical aspects of the film were very stressful. “That was me actually playing guitar,” he said. “I was so nervous. And initially when I started singing it, it was too high for me. I was like, ‘This is really hard to sing.’ It was very embarrassing at first, and it was like was getting my sea legs.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Zakhar Perez has had a big summer. His new film, “Red, White & Royal Blue,” premiered last week on Prime Video, becoming the top film in the world. The streamer reported that the film quickly became one of its "top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time.”

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Zakhar Perez discussed the pressure of entering a film based on a book with such a devoted fanbase. “From the beginning, I felt like I had a lot of weight on my shoulders. Cause when I got the job, I had the chemistry read with Nick (Galitzine) and I was excited because I had read the book the previous week and was so moved because it’s such an incredible story. And then I start telling people about this project and their reaction is what got me a little bit worried,” he said.

