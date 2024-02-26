Watch Pedro Pascal’s SAG Awards emotional speech: ‘I’m going to have a panic attack’

Pedro Pascal was a winner at this year’s SAG Awards. He won best actor in drama series for his performance in “The Last of Us,” marking his first win in a season where most award wins have been taken by the “Succession” cast, which has dominated most awards circuits in its last season. Upon taking the stage, Pascal looked surprised and overwhelmed, resulting in a sweet and funny speech that rapidly went viral.

Pedro Pascal at the SAG Awards

As he took the stage, Pascal admitted that he thought he wasn’t going to win, which is why he was a little drunk. “This is wrong for so many reasons,” he said to the audience. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible fucking honor. To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”

Pascal got emotional various times over his speech, especially when thanking his family. He ended his speech abruptly, saying, “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”

This year, Pascal was competing with Kieran Culkin, the favorite to take the SAG Award for his work in “Succession,” Billy Crudup, for “The Morning Show,” and Matthew Macfadyen and Brian Cox, who for “Succession.”

More about Pascal’s SAG Award win

Backstage, Pascal revealed he didn’t remember his speech onstage. When asked about what he would do now that he won the award, Pascal showed that there was no animosity between himself and Culkin, calling him “the greatest” and joking that he would be making out with him.

Pascal will star in the second season of “The Last of Us,” which will likely premiere at some point in 2025. In the meantime, he stars in “Drive-Away Dolls,” currently playing in theaters, and in “Freaky Tales,” which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and will likely be released in the country at some point this year.

