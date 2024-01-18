Sundance 2024: 10 Latin movies to keep an eye on

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most emblematic festivals in the country. Hosted in snowy Utah, the festival runs for a week and gathers some of the best filmmakers in the world to discuss and present their work, from industry veterans to exciting newcomers.

Latin films are booming this year, with the festival presenting around 15 projects made by Latin filmmakers or starring Latin content. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting films premiering a this year’s Festival:

(All plot descriptions have been obtained via Sundance.)

Freaky Tales

In 1987 Oakland, a mysterious force guides The Town’s underdogs in four interconnected tales: Teen punks defend their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battles for hip-hop immortality, a weary henchman gets a shot at redemption, and an NBA All-Star settles the score. Basically another day in the Bay.

“Freaky Tales” is directed by Sundance favorites Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, and stars Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Ben Mendelsohn, and more.

Frida

An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told through her own words for the very first time — drawn from her diary, revealing letters, essays, and print interviews — and brought vividly to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork.

The documentary is directed by Carla Gutiérrez, who’s edited Sundance hits like “RBG,” “Cesar’s Last Fast,” and more.

Gaucho Gaucho

A celebration of a community of Argentine cowboys and cowgirls, known as Gauchos, living beyond the boundaries of the modern world. “Gaucho Gaucho” paints an Argentinian Western with image and sound that reach an operatic beauty.

The film is a documentary directed by Michael Dweck, painting a picture of the plains of Argentina and its gauchos, all in stunning black and white photography.

Igualada

In one of Latin America’s most unequal countries, Francia Márquez, a Black Colombian rural activist, challenges the status quo with a presidential campaign that reappropriates the derogatory term “Igualada” — someone who acts as if they deserve rights that supposedly don’t correspond to them — and inspires a nation to dream.

The documentary is directed by Juan Mejía Botero.

In the Summers

On a journey that spans the formative years of their lives, two sisters navigate their loving but volatile father during their yearly summer visits to his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“In The Summers” is directed by Alessandra Lacorazza and marks the acting debut of René Pérez Joglar, aka Residente. It co-stars Sasha Calle, Lio Mehiel, and more.

Malu

Malu — a mercurial, unemployed actress living with her conservative mother in a precarious house in a Rio de Janeiro slum — tries to deal with her strained relationship with her own adult daughter while surviving on memories of her glorious artistic past.

Directed by Pedro Freire, the film is of Brazilian origin and stars Yara de Novaes in the titular role.

Ponyboi

Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past.

Directed by Esteban Arando, and starring River Gallo in the lead role, the film is a returning home story with an LGBTQIA+ twist. It co-stars Dylan O’Brian, Victoria Pedretti and Indya Moore.

Reinas

Surrounded by social and political chaos in Lima during the summer of 1992, Lucia, Aurora, and their mother, Elena, plan to leave and seek opportunities in the United States. Their farewell involves reconnecting with their estranged father, Carlos, adding turbulence to the regrets, hopes, and fears of their emotional departure.

Directed by Klaudia Reynicke, “Reinas” is a coproduction between the countries of Switzerland, Peru and Spain.

Sujo

When a cartel gunman is killed, he leaves behind Sujo, his beloved 4-year-old son. The shadow of violence surrounds Sujo during each stage of his life in the isolated Mexican countryside. As he grows into a man, Sujo finds that fulfilling his father’s destiny may be inescapable.

Directed by Astrid Rondero, “Sujo” is a Mexican, US, and French co-production.

Your Monster

After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming, monster living in her closet.

The film stars Melissa Barrera in the lead role, providing her with ample opportunity to showcase her charm and her sinister side.