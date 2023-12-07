Pedro Pascal and Sasha Calle to premiere films at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Sundance Film Festival is right around the corner. Hosted in snowy and gorgeous Utah, the festival is a favorite for filmmakers and critics of all sorts, premiering independent projects that have launched careers and achieved great acclaim. This year, almost 100 projects have been selected for the festival, including films starring Pedro Pascal, Sasha Calle, Kristen Stewart, and more.

This year’s Sundance will take place from January 18 through the 28. Some of the films premiering include “Freaky Tales,” starring Pascal in a film where various events collide in Oakland in the late ‘80s. Calle stars in “In the Summers,” the debut feature of Alessandra Lacorazza, which costars Residente and Leslie Grace, and follows sisters Violeta and Grace as they visit their reckless father over the summer.

Other highlights of this year’s festival include Stewart, who’s premiering two films: “Love Lies Bleeding” and “Love Me.” The former is a queer love story set in the world of bodybuilding, and the latter co-stars Steven Yeun, and is a romantic film told through a sci-fi lens.

©Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival



Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in ‘Love Me’

Sundance’s mission to pioneer independent cinema

Ever since it was launched in 1985, Sundance Film Festival has became a hub for independent films, launching the careers of actors, writers and filmmakers by connecting them with audiences and distributors. "From the first edition in 1985, Sundance Film Festival has aimed to provide a space to gather, celebrate, and engage with risk-taking artists that are committed to bringing their independent visions to audiences," said Robert Redford, the instute’s founder and president in a statement.

"It continues to evolve, but its legacy of showcasing bold work that starts necessary conversations continues with the 2024 program.”

You can check out Sundance’s 2024 line up here.