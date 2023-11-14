Pedro Pascal might ‘won’t be back’ for the fourth season of ‘The Mandalorian’

In 2023, The Mandalorian fans enjoyed the third season of the show. After wrapping up, viewers are now looking ahead to the upcoming fourth season; however, reports assure that one of the beloved actors will not return to the fourth installment.

According to Inside the Magic, Pedro Pascal “likely won’t be back” for the fourth season. It was confirmed during the third season that Pedro Pascal hardly filmed on the set of The Mandalorian and instead lent his vocal talents to the character of Din Djarin. The reports also assure that his body doubles were fully responsible for portraying him in the Beskar armor.

“It’s also worth mentioning that leading man, Pedro Pascal, likely won’t take part in filming, just like season three, due to his commitments to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is due to begin filming over the next few weeks and Pascal’s commitment to the second season of The Last of Us, which is slated to begin filming in the Spring of 2024,” a Bespin Bulletin statement reads.

The news of Pascal stepping down comes after the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike ended.

Pedro Pascal’s amazing career in Hollywood

The Chilean actor reflected on his career in Hollywood and the great success in HBO’s “The Last of Us.” The star has many upcoming projects, including Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” alongside Paul Mescal and Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life” with Ethan Hawke.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor discussed his impact on the Latin population and his role as an advocate for the LGBTQ community. Pascal responded, “I want to be able to fulfill the assignment and continue to fulfill the assignment.”

“It’s the best part. It’s not necessarily about getting an ‘A’ but understanding someone’s vision and being a scene partner for somebody. If it comes to inspiring somebody else… maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognize. It can make my heart explode a little bit,” he admitted.