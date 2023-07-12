Emmys: Pedro Pascal is the first Latino to land nomination in Drama category since 1999

Pedro Pascal is leading the Emmy nominations alongside Jenna Ortega. The two Latin stars are making history in their categories, with Jenna becoming the youngest Latina acting nominee in the Comedy Series category, following America Ferrera’s nomination and win in 2008.

The Chilean actor is breaking a record in the Drama category for his incredible performance in the popular HBO series ‘The Last of Us,’ acting alongside Bella Ramsey, who has also been nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama series.

Pedro now becomes the first Latino actor to be nominated since 1999, when Jimmy Smits received a nomination for ‘NYPD Blue’ for his role as Detective Bobby Simone, making it his fifth nomination in the coveted category.

Pedro will be competing with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong from the HBO Max series ‘Succession,’ and with Jeff Bridges for his role in ‘The Old Man,’ as well as Bob Odenkirk from ‘Better Call Saul.’

And while two Latinos are definitely a major force in the list of nominees at the 75th annual Emmys, Diego Luna from ‘Andor’ and Selena Gomez for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ were not included as nominees, despite their roles in the fan-favorite series, for drama or comedy.

