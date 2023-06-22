Pedro Pascal details what it feels to be a role model to young Latinos: ‘The best part’

Pedro Pascal is looking back at his career in Hollywood, following his incredible success in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ and with his upcoming projects, including Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ alongside Paul Mescal, and his performance in ‘Strange Way of Life’ directed by Pedro Almodóvar, and co-starring Ethan Hawke.

During his most recent interview with Variety, the Chilean star was asked about his impact and influence on the Latin population, as well as being an advocate for the LGBTQ community. “I want to be able to fulfill the assignment and continue to fulfill the assignment,” the actor said to the publication.

“It’s the best part. It’s not necessarily about getting an ‘A’ but understanding someone’s vision and being a scene partner for somebody. If it comes to inspiring somebody else… maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognize. It can make my heart explode a little bit,” he admitted.

“I think that the change is really important and that the best way to continue representation is just casting a person into a role that isn’t limiting a character to racial identity,” he said, referring to blind casting in films and television. “Especially if it’s an IP we’re familiar with or a book. People get so butthurt about this kind of stuff, but who cares? Because that’s the coolest way of moving the needle is being open about the casting in every way.”