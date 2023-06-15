‘The Last of Us’ to be featured in this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal

“The Last of Us,” will have a spot at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. The horror event, hosted every year in Universal Studios, will take inspiration from one of this year’s most famous TV shows, introducing the infected to the park over the course of Halloween.

“As a massive fan — and frequent attendee — of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” said Neil Druckmann, the creator of the “The Last of Us” video game and co-creator of the HBO TV show.

“The Last of Us” aired earlier this year, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, two survivors of the apocalypse who bond as they travel across a desolate American landscape in hopes of finding a cure for an apparent incurable virus. The series co-stars Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, and more.

This year’s Universal Horror Nights will feature some of the most popular locations of “The Last of Us,” placing you alongside the series protagonists. As you make your way through the haunted house, you’ll face Clickers, raiders, and all manner of creatures that have been featured on the franchise.

Over the past few years, Universal Horror Nights has had horror attractions inspired on TV shows and films like “The Walking Dead,” “Halloween,” “American Horror Story,” and more.

