Pedro Pascal reveals he got an infection from fans taking selfies with their fingers in his eyes

During a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s actor roundtable, Pedro Pascal shared his experience of getting an eye infection. The 48-year-old former Game of Thrones actor disclosed that he allowed fans to take selfies with their fingers in his eyes, which led to conjunctivitis.

“I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” the Chilean actor told the publication.

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal arrives for the “Game of Thrones” eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city.

Pascal said fans wanted to recreate the scene where Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane gouged his character’s eye out in a dramatic fight. “At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I’d let them,” he admitted. “In New York, of all places!” he later joked.

The star then revealed he got “a bit of an eye infection.”

Pedro Pascal is consistently attracting attention with his involvement in exciting projects. He has recently agreed to take the lead role in “Weapons,” a new movie penned and directed by Zach Cregger, who made waves with his work on “Barbarian,” one of the most successful films of the previous year.

The news was initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that Cregger will be responsible for writing, producing, and directing the upcoming movie. The film is set to begin shooting in the fall, and though the plot is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a “multistory horror epic” with interrelated storylines.