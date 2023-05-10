Pedro Pascal to star in new movie from ‘Barbarian’ filmmaker

Pedro Pascal continues to line up buzzworthy projects. He’s signed on to star in “Weapons,” the new film written and directed by Zach Cregger, who previously worked on “Barbarian,” one of the biggest hits of last year.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news, sharing that Cregger would be writing, producing and directing the upcoming film. “Weapons” is expected to shoot in the fall and its plot details are being kept hidden. For now, it’s described as an “interrelated, multistory horror epic.”

For those who’ve seen “Barbarian,” the secrecy surrounding the project should be no surprise. The film, starring Justin Long and Georgina Campbell was billed as a mysterious horror film. Viewers in theaters learned that while the film is scary, there’s a lot more going on than what was teased in trailers and promotional images.

Pedro Pascal has had a long career in Hollywood, appearing on all manner of TV series early on in his career. He was featured in episodes of “Law & Order,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Good Wife,” and more. His career blossomed when he was cast in “Game of Thrones” and later on in “Narcos,” opening doors to beloved TV shows like “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us.”

Over the past year, Pascal has worked on a short film with Pedro Almodovar, which will premiere in Cannes Film Festival next week, and will be featured in “Gladiator 2,” a film that’s been decades in the making.

