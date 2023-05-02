Pedro Pascal joins Paul Mescal and more in ‘Gladiator 2’

Pedro Pascal is the latest actor to join “Gladiator 2.” The film, a sequel of the beloved 2000 film, is shaping up to be a must watch, featuring some of the most talented actors across the industry.

©GettyImages



Pascal at the Met Gala

Deadline was the first to break the news, claiming that Pascal would be shooting the project as he waits for production to begin on the second season of “The Last of Us.” He joins Paul Mescal, the film’s lead, Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, “Stranger Things” alum Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington.

The film follows “Gladiator,” which starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a disgraced Roman general who becomes a gladiator after he’s targeted by Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus. The film earned over $460 million all over the world and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards. The plot of “Gladiator 2” has yet to be released, Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) who’s rescued by Crowe at the end of the film. Keoghan will play Emperor Geta and is believed to be the film’s antagonist.

Pascal has had a year filled with incredible opportunities. Following his success with “The Last of Us,” the actor premiered a new season of “The Mandalorian,” attended the Met Gala in a stunning red coat and shorts, and will soon premiere a short written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar titled “A Strange Way of Life.”

“Gladiator 2” is scheduled for November 22, 2024.

Related Video: 10 Best Musician Cameos In Horror Movies Loading the player...