Meet Paul Mescal, the actor hanging out with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was spotted hanging out with Paul Mescal. The two were spotted having coffee together in London. Previously, Jolie was spotted attending “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the play where Mescal played the role of Stanley Kowalski, one of the most famous parts in theater and film.
While Jolie was accompanied by her daughter Shiloh, a lot of people are speculating that she and Mescal might be engaged in a relationship. And while it’s unlikely that the two were on a date (it might have been a meeting to work together in the future), it is true that Mescal has been on everyone’s minds lately, especially following his rumored break-up with Phoebe Bridgers. So who is Paul Mescal?
He is an Irish actor
In 2020, Mescal became an overnight star thanks to his performance in the TV show “Normal People.” Mescal starred as Connell, a thoughtful and good-looking guy who’s involved in a relationship that spans years with his high school friend Marianne.
He dated Phoebe Bridgers
Mescal and Bridgers dated for about two years. The two met online after Bridgers tweeted that she was a fan of “Normal People” and he shared that he was a fan of her music.
This year he starred in the film Aftersun
Mescal starred in the critically acclaimed film “Aftersun,” being nominated for the British Independent Film Awards.
He’s involved in multiple exciting projects in the future
Mescal is one of the most exciting rising actors, having appeared in various quality projects since his breakout role. He’s set to work alongside directors like Garth Davis and Andrew Haigh, and alongside actors like Claire Foy, Saoirse Ronan, and more.