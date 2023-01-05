Meet Paul Mescal, the actor hanging out with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was spotted hanging out with Paul Mescal. The two were spotted having coffee together in London. Previously, Jolie was spotted attending “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the play where Mescal played the role of Stanley Kowalski, one of the most famous parts in theater and film.

While Jolie was accompanied by her daughter Shiloh, a lot of people are speculating that she and Mescal might be engaged in a relationship. And while it’s unlikely that the two were on a date (it might have been a meeting to work together in the future), it is true that Mescal has been on everyone’s minds lately, especially following his rumored break-up with Phoebe Bridgers. So who is Paul Mescal?

He is an Irish actor

In 2020, Mescal became an overnight star thanks to his performance in the TV show “Normal People.” Mescal starred as Connell, a thoughtful and good-looking guy who’s involved in a relationship that spans years with his high school friend Marianne.

He dated Phoebe Bridgers

©GettyImages



Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at the 2022 MET Gala

Mescal and Bridgers dated for about two years. The two met online after Bridgers tweeted that she was a fan of “Normal People” and he shared that he was a fan of her music.

This year he starred in the film Aftersun