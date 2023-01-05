Celebrity news

Meet Paul Mescal, the actor hanging out with Angelina Jolie

Mescal and Jolie were spotted grabbing some coffee in London.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Angelina Jolie was spotted hanging out with Paul Mescal. The two were spotted having coffee together in London. Previously, Jolie was spotted attending “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the play where Mescal played the role of Stanley Kowalski, one of the most famous parts in theater and film.

While Jolie was accompanied by her daughter Shiloh, a lot of people are speculating that she and Mescal might be engaged in a relationship. And while it’s unlikely that the two were on a date (it might have been a meeting to work together in the future), it is true that Mescal has been on everyone’s minds lately, especially following his rumored break-up with Phoebe Bridgers. So who is Paul Mescal?

He is an Irish actor

In 2020, Mescal became an overnight star thanks to his performance in the TV show “Normal People.” Mescal starred as Connell, a thoughtful and good-looking guy who’s involved in a relationship that spans years with his high school friend Marianne.

He dated Phoebe Bridgers

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at the 2022 MET Gala

Mescal and Bridgers dated for about two years. The two met online after Bridgers tweeted that she was a fan of “Normal People” and he shared that he was a fan of her music.

This year he starred in the film Aftersun

The 25th British Independent Film Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Mescal at the British Independent Film Awards

Mescal starred in the critically acclaimed film “Aftersun,” being nominated for the British Independent Film Awards.

He’s involved in multiple exciting projects in the future

GQ Men Of The Year Awards In Association With BOSS - Drinks Reception©GettyImages
Mescal at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Mescal is one of the most exciting rising actors, having appeared in various quality projects since his breakout role. He’s set to work alongside directors like Garth Davis and Andrew Haigh, and alongside actors like Claire Foy, Saoirse Ronan, and more.

