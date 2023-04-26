Pedro Pascal praises Sasha Colby: New reigning queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Pedro Pascal proved to be a real RuPaul’s Drag Race fan. The Hollywood star took to social media to celebrate the crowning of a new queen after the incredible performances on the season finale of the show.

“Eat your heart out,” the actor wrote, posting a photo of the new reigning queen Sasha Colby wearing a red gown. “Goddess,” he added, tagging Sasha and praising her success on season 15.

Fans of the actor and the show were surprised to know that he had been watching the show, with many praising him for celebrating Sasha’s win. “Pedro Pascal being a Sasha Colby stan feels right,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “pedro pascal posting sasha colby on his ig story flooded my basement for sure.”

Online users also pointed out that he has been a fan of Drag Race for a long time, as he also follows other queens, including Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul, and Raja. Pedro also has a photo with Monét X Change, and many are now speculating if the actor is set to appear as guest judge in season 16 of the popular TV show.

Pedro has been busy with many projects lately, including his upcoming film, directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The Chilean star can be seen in a new trailer, acting alongside Ethan Hawke and ‘ELITE’ star Manu Rios. The trailer shows Pedro and Ethan sharing some romantic and passionate scenes, which obviousy have fans going crazy.