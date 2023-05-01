Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s the first Monday of May, which means it’s the Met Gala! Right now, the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. As they walk up the red carpet to their exclusive and private dinner, hundreds of flashes will capture their stunning looks.
This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will act as the dress code for the evening. Check out the red carpet arrivals below (updating):
