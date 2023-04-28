This year’s Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” promises to showcase some of the most exquisite styles from the renowned French fashion house, Chanel. The event will pay tribute to the life and legacy of the legendary creative director who left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Since the first edition of the Costume Institute’s annual benefit gala in 1948, Karl Lagerfeld’s designs have been a popular choice for many celebrities, including Vogue editor-in-chief and event host Anna Wintour, who almost exclusively wears Chanel Haute Couture for the annual gala.

As we gear up for this year’s grand event, HOLA! is taking a trip down memory lane to relive some of the most stunning moments from previous years, revisiting the iconic designs of Karl Lagerfeld, which graced the red carpet on the likes of Blake Lively and Penélope Cruz, among other notable celebrities.

Karl Lagerfeld most iconic designs worn at the Met Gala over the years