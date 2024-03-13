Over the past decade, excellence in Ibero-American cinema and television has been celebrated at the renowned Platino Awards, held at various venues across Ibero-America. This year, the spotlight shines on Xcaret in the captivating Mexican Riviera Maya. Within this tropical paradise, 24 esteemed categories await, including Best Ibero-American Fiction Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Music, Best Male Performance, Best Female Performance, and many more.

Alongside the honored series and films, celebrities grace this celebration annually with their best styles. Figures such as Ester Expósito, Belinda, Renata Notni, and Becky G effortlessly steal the spotlight with their sophisticated fashion and beauty selections.

As we gear up for the eleventh edition of the esteemed Platino Awards, set to take place on April 20, 2024, we reflect on the years past, compiling the twelve most iconic looks to grace its illustrious red carpet.

The best looks in the history of the Platino Awards