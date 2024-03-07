Argentinian movie icon, Cecilia Roth, to be awarded the PLATINO Honor Award 2024

Cecilia Roth will be honored with the Platinum Honor Award at the 11th Edition of the PLATINO XCARET Awards, which will be presented on April 20, 2024, at the Xcaret Park in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in recognition of her outstanding career in the film industry.

The career of an Argentinean actress started at the age of 16 while she was attending school. She debuted in 1975 with the films No Toquen a la Nena by Juan José Jusid and Crecer de Gol by Sergio Renán. This marked the beginning of a successful career spanned several decades and countries.

Two years later, Roth settled in Spain, where her talent was appreciated by directors such as José Luis Garci. He worked on the film Las Verdes Praderas (1979), which was followed by La Familia, Bien Gracias (Pedro Masó, 1979), and El Curso que amamos a Kim Novak (Juan José Porto, 1980). Her participation in Arrebato (Iván Zulueta, 1979) established her as a cult figure in auteur cinema.

This fact was confirmed in 1980, when she began a fruitful collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar, starring in iconic films such as Pepi, Luci, Bom… y otras chicas del montón (1980), Laberinto de pasiones (1982) and Entre tinieblas (1983).

During this time, the versatility of the performer was also reflected in her participation in various films, such as El Jardín Secreto (Carlos Suárez, 1984) or the romantic drama Segunda Piel (1999) by Gerardo Vera, with whom she would repeat her participation in 2002 with Deseo. She also left her mark on Spanish television with notable productions such as the successful series Las Aventuras de Pepe Carvalho (Adolfo Aristarain, José Manuel Larraz, 1984) or the television film Todo va mal (Emilio Martínez Lázaro, 1984).

Returning to Argentina as an established actress, she starred in a series of notable projects such as Deadly (1986) by Adolfo Aristatain, with whom she would later work in essential films in her filmography; Cenizas del paraíso (Marcelo Piñeyro, 1997) or Antigua vida mía (Héctor Olivera, 2002).

In addition, she participated in international co-productions such as the Mexican-American film La Hija del Caníbal (Antonio Serrano, 2003), the Italian Luisa Sanfelice (Hnos. Taviani, 2004), and the Chilean Padre Nuestro (Rodrigo Sepúlveda, 2005).

Making history at the Oscar Awards

In 1998, she made history by becoming the first non-Spanish actress to win the Goya Award for Best Actress for her role in Martín (Hache) (Adolfo Aristarain, 1997). This professional success would be followed by her performance in the film Todo Sobre mi Madre, again by Pedro Almodóvar. This film triumphed at the 1999 Oscars as Best Foreign Film, which marked the recognition of Cecilia Roth as an actress of international projection.

2012 Pedro Almodóvar had her again for the film Los Amantes Pasajeros. That same year, she starred in Matrimonio (Carlos Jaureguialzo) alongside Darío Grandinetti and Migas de Pan (Manane Rodríguez) in Uruguay.

Roth returned to Spain in 2018 to participate in the film Dolor y Gloria by Pedro Almodóvar and the Movistar Plus+ series El Embaradero. Currently, her film career stands out with films such as El Ángel (Luis Ortega, 2018), Crímenes de familia (Sebastián Schindel, 2020) alongside Miguel Ángel Solá and El prófugo (Natalia Meta, 2020).

In 2022, Vera Fowgill’s Conversaciones sobre el Odio was released. That same year, she was called by ‘Los Javis’ (Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo) to play Alicia in the multi-award-winning series La Mesías. Soon, the audience will be able to enjoy her performance in Goyo, directed by Marcos Carnevale, and Culpa de Cero, by Valeria Bertuccelli.

Her foray into theater was equally impressive. In January 2013, she premiered with great success Una Relación Pornográfica by Philippe Blasband alongside Darío Grandinetti on Paseo La Plaza, one of the most important theater centers in the city of Buenos Aires, directed by Javier Daulte.

2018, she starred in the same theater alongside Dolores Fonzi, Entonces la Noche by Martin Flores Cárdenas. Roth’s outstanding career has been honored and awarded at various international festivals, receiving awards and distinctions.

Among these recognitions, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts stands out, awarded by the Ministry of Culture of Spain and presented by the Spanish Royal House. In addition, the Bilbao International Documentary and Short Film Festival (ZINEBI) awarded her the Mikeldi of Honor in recognition of his freedom and interpretive maturity, and the Malaga Film Festival paid tribute to him with a retrospective in its 2019 edition.

The 11th Edition of the PLATINO XCARET Awards will be the occasion in which Cecilia Roth receives the well-deserved Honor Award in recognition of her effort and dedication as an actress and for her significant contribution and representation in the history of Ibero-American cinema worldwide.