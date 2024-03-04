Platino Awards 2024: How to watch the awards show

The XI edition of the Platino Awards is right around the corner. The yearly ceremony, which recognizes the best in film and TV in Ibero-America, will be hosted in Xcaret, Mexico on April 20th. Over the past months, more and more information has been revealed, including the list of nominees. Scroll down to learn all the details of the show and how to watch it live or streaming:

©GettyImages



Benicio del Toro was recognized in 2023

Who are the nominees?

On February 22nd, the Platino Awards announced a shortlist of nominees, which include Eugenio Derbez as a candidate for Best Male Performance for his role in the film “Radical.” Competing against him is Enzo Vogrincic for his performance in “La sociedad de la nieve.” Other talents spotlighted include Maite Perroni, Sylvia Pasquel, Emiliano Zurita, and Juan Manuel Bernal.

Notorious films that earned a spot in the shortlist include “La sociedad de la nieve,” “El Conde,” “Los delincuentes,” “Totem,” and more. You can check out the full list here.

©GettyImages



The trophy that’s handed out to winners of the Platino Awards

Which categories will be awarded?

There are 24 categories that will be recognized over the course of the evening, including Best Iberoamerican Fiction Film, Best Iberoamerican Comedy Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Original Music, Best Male Performance, and Best Female Performance.

How to watch the ceremony

Last year’s ceremony aired on HBO Max. While no new information has been released, it’s expected that the rights of the Platino Awards are still with Warner Brothers, meaning that audience members should be able to watch the awards show on Max.

©GettyImages



Omar Chaparro, Carolina Gaitán and Paz Vega, presenters of the 2023 Platino Awards