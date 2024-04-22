Michael Bublé surprises everyone by speaking Spanish at the Platino Awards 2024

This year’s Platino Awards were hosted over the weekend, at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Mexoc. The occasion was worth celebrating, with hundreds of celebrities in attendance, celebrating some of the best Ibero-American film and television made over the past year. Michael Bublé was among them, attending the gala alongside his wife, the Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, who’d be handing out two of the awards. Buble took a moment on the red carpet to show off his Spanish skills, cracking a few jokes and surprising a lot of viewers.

©GettyImages



Buble and Lopilato at the Platino Awards red carpet

Bublé looked happy to attend the awards show, sharing a video where he’s seen smiling and holding on to Lopilato. “Hola, hola, hola, so Miguel Burbuja,” he said to the cameras, prompting a laugh from Lopilato, who asked viewerrs to tune into the show to catch all the winners that would be rewarded over the course of the evening.

Earlier, the couple was interviewed by the producer and screenwriter Alex Kuschevatzky , who was the host for the interviews shared on Max and TNT, where the program aired. It was there that Luisana revealed that in her household Spanish was often spoken. “At home, everyone speaks Spanish. Mi kids speak perfect Spanish, so there was no other way,” she said.

The couple share four children: Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo.

“He got you to speak English, which is even more difficult,” said Kuschevatzky, prompting a smile from her.

In the interview, Lopilato discussed the importance of the awards, revealing that they serve as a meeting point for people in the industry, prompting more films to get made. “Being a part of these events is always really beautiful because it opens a door, it reunites you with a bunch of people from the industry. It’s a work opportunity for many, not only for those of us who are here, because cinema isn’t made by ourselves, it’s made alongside everyone who’s behind the scenes,” she said.

©@luisanalopilato



Luisana looked stunning in a hot pink dress.

Lopilato shared various images on her Instagram, showing her and Buble dressed up for the occasion. “We’re ready for the Platino Awards with my favorite company,” she wrote.