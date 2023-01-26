Michael Bublé reveals why he and Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato have a successful marriage

Michael Bublé and Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato had different upbringings in cultures and languages; however, for 11-plus years, they have been able to make their union successful.

According to the singer, the key to their marriage is simple but effective. “More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other’s fulfillment is important,” the 47-year-old singer told Red magazine.

“I’m not saying we’re perfect — nobody is — but we both have that understanding,” Bublé added.

The pair are taking turns. “I won’t be touring for certain months next year because she’ll be filming a movie, and so I’ll be daddy on set, and then she’ll do the same for me,” he revealed.

Lopilato and Michael share sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughters Vida, 4, and 5-month-old Cielo. “We don’t care what we do — being together is the goal,” he continued.

According to the publication, Bublé will tour the U.K. from January to June. “I think this is the best show I’ve done in my life,” Bublé noted. “I love the recording studio, and filming in front of a camera, but it’s not the same as putting thousands of people in a room, who have all gone through a ton and need that connection.”

“What I want to be, without ever preaching, is a unifier,” he added. “It’s more than just singing songs or telling a joke. Especially given the times we’re living in, I’m really trying to unify people and lift them up.”

The star also revealed that new music is coming. “The vision has always been to show growth, however alienating that might be to people who liked me in the first place,” he said. “That’s coming. I can’t tell you the exact projects, but you’ll know soon enough.”