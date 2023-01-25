Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner reunite during Seraphina’s recital [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Ben Affleck showed off their excellent family dynamic by attending Seraphina’s musical event. Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and Lopez’s teenage daughter Emme were also at the venue.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner reunite during Seraphina’s recital

Garner showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10. This is the first time we see them reunited in public since Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Over the holidays, HOLA! USA reported how Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are growing their friendship. Aside from being a part of the same extended family, the two are taking things further and are working on building a solid friendship, one that includes exchanging presents over Christmas.

A source spoke with HollywoodLife and shared that the two have developed a “great rapport” and that they have many things in common. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” said the source. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”

A second source claims that Lopez is very thankful over her friendship with Garner, and definitely contributes to this moment in her life, where she finds herself at her happiest. “JLo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” they said. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but JLo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.”

Lopez married Ben Affleck over the 2022 summer, following the rekindling of their romance in 2021. Before their marriage, Affleck was married to Garner for 12 years. The two had three children together: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.