Ben Affleck’s Nike movie shares a release date

Ben Affleck’s upcoming film, a biopic based on the birth of the Air Jordan brand, has shared a release date. The film is called “Air” and is a collaboration between Affleck and Matt Damon and the first project of their new production company Artists Equity. It stars both Affleck and Damon, with both producing and Affleck directing.

©GettyImages



Affleck and Damon have long been friends

“Air” has set a theatrical release date for April 5th. Shortly after a theater run, the film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video. The film follows Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) a shoe salesman that pursued Michael Jordan for a partnership that would change sports marketing forever. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

“Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire and entertain audiences around the globe,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, in a statement. “With Ben’s incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event.”

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see AIR and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity. The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence and creativity to a collective effort at re-creating a remarkable and aspirational story,” said Affleck.

©GettyImages



Affleck and Damon won an Oscar for “Good Will Hunting”

Despite having collaborated multiple times over the years, “Air” marks the first time when Affleck will direct Damon in a project. The two won an Oscar for “Good Will Hunting”, and collaborated recently in “The Last Duel,” which they co-wrote and starred in.

The cast of “Air” is rounded out by some big stars, including Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, and more.