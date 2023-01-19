Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck en el homenaje de JR Rindinger©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she experienced ‘PTSD’ before wedding with Ben Affleck

Ben recently showed support for Jennifer at the premiere of her new film ‘Shotgun Wedding.’ The pair shared a sweet moment walking the red carpet.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her wedding day with Ben Aflleck, revealing that she actually experienced “a little PTSD” before the special day, as she remembered their failed engagement during their first romantic relationship back in 2002.

During her recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress explained that after their first engagement “fell apart,” she couldn’t believe their wedding in 2022 was “really happening.”

Jennifer Lopez shares more wedding photos©On the JLo

“We were so happy and, of course, it was happening, but the wedding was so stressful,” she said to Jimmy, revealing that their Las Vegas ceremony was the actor’s idea.

“One day, Ben just said, ‘F–k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,‘” she said. “He said, ‘Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I’ll have everything set up.’”

The couple went on to have two special ceremonies, one in Las Vegas and another one in Georgia, accompanied by their closest friends and family members.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding Georgia©GrosbyGroup

The couple have been inseparable ever since rekindling their romance. Ben recently showed support for Jennifer at the premiere of her new film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in Los Angeles. The pair walked the red carpet and shared a sweet moment while posing for the cameras.

“I’m here with my hubby,” she said, posting a video on social media during the premiere. “We’re having a good time,” she added. Jennifer wore a see-through dress featuring gold crystals, while Ben wore a classic black suit.

