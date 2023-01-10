Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filmed a commercial for a famous coffee shop in Boston

Ben Affleck is a huge fan of a famous coffee shop, and on multiple occasions, he has been seen solo or with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, grabbing a cup of joe with other treats. But now it seems the couple is monetizing and has secured a deal with Dunkin‘ Donuts.

In a recent video shared on Twitter, the pair can be seen super comfortable inside a shop in Boston. Jennifer appears, walking past the employees behind the register while holding a frozen drink; seconds later, she hugs Ben, who is dressed in a Dunkin’ Donuts t-shirt.

In the clip, the actor thanked everyone for their hard work before making some jokes.

It has yet to be confirmed if the commercial will appear on the Super Bowl or if it will be for TV. But Ben promised to return to the shop and work harder to receive a better employee ranking.

Ben tends to Dunkin’ a lot; when he and Lopez returned to California after eloping in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, the couple stopped at a shop to get some donuts and coffee, and then grab lunch with their kids at Huckleberry Café.